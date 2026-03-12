RD Vial begins lighting and signage work on Verón Bypass

Verón.- The RD Vial Trust has begun installing road signage and new street lighting along the Verón Bypass, a key route that supports mobility in the Punta Cana tourism area of the Dominican Republic.

Authorities said the improvements aim to increase road safety on a stretch that for years has been the scene of frequent accidents due to poor lighting and limited signage. The situation had raised concerns among residents, transport operators, and tourism workers who travel the route daily.

The project includes the installation of modern lighting systems and traffic signs to improve nighttime visibility, regulate traffic flow, and reduce risks for drivers. According to reports, the plan also calls for the placement of hundreds of lights to fully illuminate the bypass and enhance safety along the corridor.