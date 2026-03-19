JAC advances accessibility measures in Dominican airports

Punta Cana.- The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) held its first 2026 meeting of the National Facilitation Committee, focusing on improving the passenger experience across all stages of air travel.

Key discussions included the implementation of accessibility measures for passengers with reduced mobility at Punta Cana International Airport, such as ramps, elevators, trained staff, and inclusive technologies. Officials also addressed communication and support needs to ensure safer and more autonomous travel for people with disabilities.

Representatives from OIRSA highlighted progress in the international waste management program, aimed at preventing the entry of harmful pathogens through proper disposal of aircraft waste.

The meeting was led by Héctor Porcella, who presented positive results from the National Air Transport Facilitation Plan during the recent high season. Authorities also reviewed preparations for the upcoming aviation security audit by ICAO, emphasizing the country’s commitment to meeting global safety and facilitation standards.