Construction begins on La Otra Banda–Punta Cana Tourist Boulevard

La Altagracia.- Construction has officially begun on the La Otra Banda–Punta Cana Tourist Boulevard, a major infrastructure project set to boost tourism, economic growth, and road connectivity in the eastern Dominican Republic. The initiative, led by authorities in La Otra Banda, aims to position the area as a strategic gateway within the fast-growing tourism corridor of La Altagracia.

The project is being developed in partnership with the private sector, including the Association of Real Estate Developers of La Otra Banda Punta Cana, whose members contributed to its design and financing. Authorities previously secured agreements with landowners to convert a private road into a public corridor, officially declared in May 2024. This step marked a key milestone in expanding infrastructure to support tourism development in the region.

The new boulevard will feature a modern four-lane design, spanning 2.5 kilometers and 24 meters wide, improving mobility and reducing travel time between Verón and La Otra Banda. Officials say the project will enhance access to Punta Cana’s tourism hubs, support real estate development, and create new economic opportunities.

Backed by government authorities and private investors, the boulevard is expected to strengthen urban growth and reinforce the Dominican Republic’s position as a leading Caribbean tourism destination.