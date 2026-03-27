Punta Cana Airport joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program

Punta Cana.- Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) has joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, a global initiative designed to support passengers with invisible disabilities, strengthening its commitment to accessible and inclusive travel in the Dominican Republic.

The program features the Sunflower Lanyard, an internationally recognized symbol that allows travelers to discreetly indicate they may need extra time, assistance, or understanding during airport procedures. With this initiative, PUJ staff are trained to provide clearer communication, personalized guidance, and access to support areas, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable airport experience.

By adopting the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, Punta Cana Airport becomes the first airport in the country to implement this global standard for accessibility. The initiative aims to enhance passenger experience, improve service flexibility, and promote a culture of empathy and inclusion across all airport operations.

Airport officials emphasized that the program helps identify passengers who may require additional assistance in a respectful and discreet manner, while also ensuring that every traveler can navigate the airport with confidence, dignity, and peace of mind. The launch event also included participation from accessibility advocate Francina Hungría, highlighting the importance of inclusive initiatives in public spaces.