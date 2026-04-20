“The Prado in the Streets” brings open-air art exhibition to Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- The internationally inspired exhibition “The Prado in the Streets” has arrived in Punta Cana, turning public spaces into a free, open-air museum experience. Hosted around the Rainieri Cultural Center, the initiative launched on April 17, 2026, as part of the cultural project “The Prado in Us.”

Organized in collaboration with the Museo Nacional del Prado, Centro León, and other partners, the exhibition features 77 life-size reproductions of iconic artworks spanning from the 12th to the early 20th century. Visitors can explore masterpieces by renowned artists such as Francisco de Goya, Diego Velázquez, and Hieronymus Bosch, bringing centuries of European art history into everyday urban life.

The installation stretches from the cultural center to the Our Lady of Punta Cana Chapel and surrounding pedestrian areas, allowing both locals and tourists to encounter art while walking through the city. A standout feature is the “Walk of the Muses,” a curated section highlighting female representation in art across different eras.

Open through July 2026, the exhibition reinforces Punta Cana’s growing cultural appeal beyond tourism, offering a unique, accessible experience that blends art, history, and public space without the need for tickets or guided tours.