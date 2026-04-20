Agriculture Minister assures food supply is guaranteed in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Agriculture Minister Francisco Oliverio Espaillat announced that the Dominican Republic has more than 5 million quintals of rice in stock—excluding ongoing production—ensuring a stable food supply for the population. The statement was made during the opening of the 2026 rice harvest, led by President Luis Abinader, where officials highlighted the sector’s key role in national food security.

During the event, Espaillat affirmed that the country has become the top rice producer in the Caribbean and Central America, surpassing the region’s combined output.

The minister emphasized rice’s strategic importance to both the economy and daily life, with annual consumption at around 128 pounds per person and production covering more than 90% of national food demand. He credited public policies and the work of producers for strengthening the sector, adding that sustained production and technological progress continue to support market stability, food security, and economic resilience in the Dominican Republic.