PRI advocates exemption of Dominican populace from paying electricity, water, garbage, telephone and rent rates

The president of the Independent Revolutionary Party (PRI), Trajano Santana, advocated today that Dominicans be exempt from paying electricity, garbage collection, education, and telecommunications services for three months.

The political leader based his request that hundreds of thousands of workers have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic entered Dominican territory.

He indicated that his proposal aims to prevent despair from taking over people who do not have access to basic services and violate measures implemented by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We must guarantee that the population keeps the quarantine while remaining in their homes,” said the PRI president.

He added that it would be a great financial relief for parents to get rid of the monthly payment for colleges, institutes, and universities for three months. “

Santana insisted on the need for the authorities to extend the curfew for 24 hours, given that the number of infected and dead in the national territory increases dramatically.

He said that “only in this way can we control the growth of the virus in two or three weeks and start normalizing regular activities in the country.”

In recent weeks, more than 600,000 Dominican workers have lost their jobs.