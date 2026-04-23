Dominican Republic reduces secondary school dropout rate to 5.7%

Education authorities said the reduction is linked to targeted strategies focused on addressing the main causes of school dropout, supported by a national education roadmap designed to strengthen student retention and academic continuity.

According to Education Minister Luis Miguel De Camps, improving school retention remains a key pillar of education policy. The ministry has prioritized initiatives aimed at expanding access, improving education quality, and providing greater support for students during their academic journey.

The ministry also highlighted improved promotion rates at the secondary level, indicating that more students are advancing to the next grade with fewer delays or interruptions in their education. Officials said this trend reflects greater internal efficiency and more stable learning pathways.

To support retention, the government has expanded technical-professional and arts education programs, creating pathways that connect schooling with employment opportunities. Additional initiatives include “Secondary Advances,” focused on quality and equity in secondary education, and the “I Choose to Learn” campaign, which encourages young people and adults to return and complete their studies.