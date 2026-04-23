Ágora Mall reports major energy and water savings

Santo Domingo.- Following International Earth Day, Ágora Mall reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability by sharing updated results from its environmental management initiatives, including a 12% reduction in electricity consumption and a 40% decrease in water use over its 14 years of operation.

Through its “Together We Are Green” platform and environmental management system, the shopping center has recycled more than 4.2 million pounds of waste, helping keep materials out of landfills and reducing environmental impact. These actions have also prevented the emission of nearly 794,000 cubic meters of CO2, strengthening the mall’s position as a sustainability leader in the Dominican Republic.

Since opening in 2012, Ágora Mall has accumulated energy savings of more than 28.3 million kWh and conserved over 810,000 cubic meters of water through efficiency programs. Recycling efforts have also contributed to preserving natural resources, reducing landfill use, lowering oil consumption, and encouraging responsible waste management.

According to Cony Taveras, sustainability remains a central part of the company’s corporate strategy, promoting environmental education and encouraging eco-friendly habits among visitors.

The mall’s weekend recycling collection center continues to support citizen participation in waste recovery programs. Ágora Mall is also recognized as the first shopping center in Central America and the Caribbean to receive LEED Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for sustainable building practices.