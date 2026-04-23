U.S. Embassy advises travelers to monitor weather conditions in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic shared information about the weather alert issued by the Dominican Republic’s Emergency Operations Center due to adverse conditions affecting several regions of the country.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) placed the provinces of Puerto Plata and Espaillat under red alert as heavy rainfall and storm activity continue to impact those areas.

Additional provinces remain under yellow and green alerts, including the National District, as authorities monitor the effects of ongoing weather conditions.

The U.S. Embassy advised residents and travelers to stay informed through official Dominican government emergency channels, monitor weather updates, and remain alert to possible traffic disruptions and flooding caused by persistent rain.