The behavior of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic, as compared to other countries in the region
Map of coronavirus cases in the American continent. / Credit: Johns Hopkins University
If there is something that has remained similar in the reports offered by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, it has been to start with the world panorama of the pandemic, then to the continental one, to arrive at the current situation and in each one it has been reflecting how some countries in the region have overtaken the Dominican Republic with new infections and deaths, while in recovered persons the country has improved over time.
Regarding people infected in the American continent, the United States remains in the first place with 491,358 infected people and the Dominican Republic occupies the ninth place of 35 nations.
If we count only the countries that comprise Latin America, it would be said that the country is placed in seventh place, surpassing larger nations such as Argentina and Colombia.
Deaths
Regarding coronavirus deaths, the Dominican Republic is the fifth country with the most deaths in Latin America.
While in the American continent, it occupies seventh place, with the United States being in first place, with 18,316 deaths.
According to the latest report from the Dominican Ministry of Public Health, the number of deceased rose to 126 cases.
Recovered
In terms of people recovered from the coronavirus, the country occupies the ninth position in Latin America, with 98.
While, in America, the Dominican Republic is in position number 11, with the United States being the one with the largest number of recoveries with 27,744
The latest report presented by Sánchez Cárdenas reflects that the number of people recovered from COVID-19 rose to 98.
Coronavirus cases in America
- United States 491,358
- Canada 21,243
- Brazil 19,638
- Ecuador 7,161
- Chile 6,501
- Peru 5,897
- Mexico 3,441
- Panama 2,752
- DR 2,620
- Colombia 2,223
- Argentina 1,894
COVID-19 dead in America
- United States 18,316
- Brazil 1,057
- Canada 532
- Ecuador 297
- Mexico 194
- Peru 169
- DR 126
- Argentina 81
- Colombia 69
- Panama 66
- Chile 65
Recovered COVID-19 in America
- United States 27,744
- Canada 5,580
- Chile 1,571
- Peru 1,569
- Mexico 633
- Argentina 375
- Ecuador 368
- Uruguay 206
- Colombia 174
- Brazil 173
- DR 98