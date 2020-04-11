The behavior of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic, as compared to other countries in the region

Santo Domingo, DR

The latest report released yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health revealed that cases in the country of COVID-19 increased to 2,620, a figure that places the Dominican Republic as the ninth nation in Latin America with the most people infected by this virus.

If there is something that has remained similar in the reports offered by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, it has been to start with the world panorama of the pandemic, then to the continental one, to arrive at the current situation and in each one it has been reflecting how some countries in the region have overtaken the Dominican Republic with new infections and deaths, while in recovered persons the country has improved over time.

Regarding people infected in the American continent, the United States remains in the first place with 491,358 infected people and the Dominican Republic occupies the ninth place of 35 nations.

If we count only the countries that comprise Latin America, it would be said that the country is placed in seventh place, surpassing larger nations such as Argentina and Colombia.

Deaths

Regarding coronavirus deaths, the Dominican Republic is the fifth country with the most deaths in Latin America.

While in the American continent, it occupies seventh place, with the United States being in first place, with 18,316 deaths.

According to the latest report from the Dominican Ministry of Public Health, the number of deceased rose to 126 cases.

Recovered

In terms of people recovered from the coronavirus, the country occupies the ninth position in Latin America, with 98.

While, in America, the Dominican Republic is in position number 11, with the United States being the one with the largest number of recoveries with 27,744

The latest report presented by Sánchez Cárdenas reflects that the number of people recovered from COVID-19 rose to 98.

Coronavirus cases in America

United States 491,358 Canada 21,243 Brazil 19,638 Ecuador 7,161 Chile 6,501 Peru 5,897 Mexico 3,441 Panama 2,752 DR 2,620 Colombia 2,223 Argentina 1,894

COVID-19 dead in America

United States 18,316 Brazil 1,057 Canada 532 Ecuador 297 Mexico 194 Peru 169 DR 126 Argentina 81 Colombia 69 Panama 66 Chile 65

Recovered COVID-19 in America