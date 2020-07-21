Six more Dominicans die; toll at 999; 54,797 infected

Santo Domingo.- After six days reporting more than 1,000 cases per day, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that in the last 24 hours, 841 new positives were registered nationwide for a total 54,797 infected people.

It said six people died Monday, so the death toll stands at 999.

The information is from a bulletin issued today by the Ministry of Public Health, which says that there are 27,882 active cases.

To date 25,976 people have recovered from the disease.