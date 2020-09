Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Fri. reported 12 more deaths from coronavirus notified to the system, of which three occurred in the last 24 hours.

It indicates that deaths from Covid-19 total 2,034, while confirmed 596 new cases, rising to 106,732.

The samples processed in the last 24 hours were 4,506 and the tests to date total 437,317. The fatality rate, as reported by Public Health, is 1.91%