Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours in the Dominican Republic 10 deaths were reported, and reached a total of 2,074.

The number of infected stands at 109,737.

Of the total of positive cases, there are 24,229 active, which correspond to 22.07% and 83,434 patients have been recovered, that is, 76.03%.

The numbers figure in epidemiological bulletin #188, issued Wed., September 23 by the Public Health Ministry.