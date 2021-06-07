Dominican Republic vaccinates half its population

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government’s effort with the special vaccination against COVID-19, carried out since last Thursday in the National District and five provinces of the southern region, had its effect.

The country’s health authorities on Sunday reported that 5,115,370 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied since the National Vaccination Plan began on February 16 and until Saturday, June 5.

Of the total doses applied, 3,784,461 correspond to the first dose and 1,330,909 to the second.