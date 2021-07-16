Dominican Republic hospitals report fewer Covid-19 patients

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s public hospitals that work with COVID-19 patients begin to feel a respite in the occupation of the areas destined for these patients, registering a decrease in the use of beds in the last 30 days .

Hospital occupancy in intensive care (ICU) of patients with coronavirus fell by 33%, from 77% on June 15 to 44% yesterday.

Meanwhile, the use of beds for intermediate patients decreased by 16%, from 40% to 24% in that period. The use of ventilators went from 64% to 34%, a reduction of 30%.

According to the report of the National Health Service (SNS), 144 of the 325 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are in use, while 400 of the 1,660 intermediate care beds are occupied.

Health authorities have noted that the decline in COVID-19 indicators is largely related to the vaccination levels registered in the country.