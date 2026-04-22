DATE tourism fair opens with delegations from more than 20 countries

Bávaro.- Tourism Minister David Collado said the Dominican Republic is experiencing one of its strongest periods for tourism, with positive growth across key international markets despite global economic uncertainty.

Speaking at the opening of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange 2026 in Bávaro, Collado highlighted increases in visitor demand from major markets, including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and several European countries such as Spain, Italy, England, and Germany.

The minister noted that the country welcomed 11.7 million visitors last year and said growth has continued into 2026. He emphasized the diversification of Dominican tourism, from luxury travel to all-inclusive offerings, and encouraged continued investment in the sector.

This year’s DATE fair brings together more than 200 companies from over 20 source markets, alongside 300 international buyers and 120 exhibition stands. Organizers project more than 8,000 business meetings during the event, with over 5,000 already confirmed, supporting hotel occupancy, visitor arrivals, and foreign exchange earnings.