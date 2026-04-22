Abinader receives credentials from six new ambassadors in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, accompanied by Vice President Raquel Peña and Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, formally received the credentials of six new ambassadors accredited to the Dominican Republic during a ceremony at the National Palace.

The diplomats presenting credentials included Sergio Maffettone from Italy, Pascal Bornoz from Switzerland, Nicola Jane Stilwell from New Zealand, Alessandro Mario Segnini Bocchia Di San Lorenzo from San Marino, Eija Rotinen from Finland, and Anna Kristina Craenen from Sweden.

Following the formal presentation, President Abinader held brief exchanges with each diplomat. The ceremony began with the Dominican national anthem performed by the First Dominican Presidential Guard Regiment, followed by the national anthems of the ambassadors’ respective countries.

The newly accredited representatives bring extensive diplomatic and international cooperation experience, having served in foreign ministries, embassies, multilateral organizations, and consular posts across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.