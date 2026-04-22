Dominican Republic promotes agricultural exports at Macfrut 2026

Italy.- The Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Italy inaugurated the Dominican pavilion at the Macfrut 2026, an agricultural trade event focused this year on mango and avocado production.

The opening ceremony was led by Ambassador Rafael A. Lantigua Ciriaco and included participation from Vice Minister Anibelca María Mena. The pavilion also welcomed officials such as Giorgio Silli and Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida.

The Dominican delegation included more than 120 business representatives, alongside members of the agro-industrial sector, universities, and government institutions. Among the participants were Patrizio Neri, Osmar Benítez, and Edwin Reyes.

During the fair, the Dominican Republic is showcasing agricultural products, holding business meetings, and promoting export opportunities in the European market. Organizers said participation in the event offers a platform to strengthen the country’s agro-industry, encourage innovation, and exchange knowledge on agricultural technology and mechanization.