Paliza highlights United States as Dominican Republic’s closest ally

Washington, D.C.- Minister José Ignacio Paliza described the United States as the Dominican Republic’s closest ally and most important partner during a conference at Georgetown University.

Speaking at an event titled “Democracy & Governance: A Conversation with José Ignacio Paliza,” the official highlighted the historical, democratic, and cultural ties between the two nations. He said the bilateral relationship extends beyond geographic proximity and is rooted in shared principles and values.

Paliza also underscored the role of the Dominican diaspora in strengthening relations, noting that more than 1.6 million Dominicans live in the United States, particularly along the East Coast, creating strong human and cultural connections between both societies.

The conference was organized by the Latin American and the Caribbean Policy Association and moderated by Michael Shifter. Discussions focused on democracy, governance, and institutional challenges across Latin America and the Caribbean.

During his remarks at the McCourt School of Public Policy, Paliza emphasized the importance of academic dialogue and international cooperation to strengthen democratic institutions and address regional governance issues.