Public Health: 336 new cases of Covid-19, 3 deaths

Santo Domingo.– The Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday 336 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 503, issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 3,971 while the accumulated cases amount to 343,186.

According to the report, 14,354 remain active while 324,861 have recovered from the virus and 1,508,941 have been discarded by laboratory tests.