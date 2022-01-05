Dominican Republic posts record infections, low deaths

Santo Domingo.- With a daily positivity of 43.27%, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday that 5,201 people tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday, the highest number recorded since the pandemic began.

Epidemiologist bulletin number 657 details that 19,626 people currently have the virus active.

The health authorities do not report any deaths that have occurred in the last 24 hours. The accumulated number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 4,252.

19,188 samples were processed for virus detection, of which 11,116 were antigenic and 8,072 were PCR. The Dominican Republic has conducted 2,611,265 tests since the pandemic began.