72 Dominicans repatriated from the U.S. arrive at AILA after serving prison sentences

Santo Domingo.- A group of 72 Dominican nationals arrived at Las Américas International Airport aboard a flight chartered by the United States government after being deported from the United States. The repatriation flight, which landed in Santo Domingo, included 65 men and seven women who had completed prison sentences in various U.S. states.

According to information confirmed by the General Directorate of Migration, most of the deportees had served sentences for crimes such as drug trafficking, robbery, assault, homicide, fraud, money laundering, arms trafficking, and immigration-related violations. Before returning to the Dominican Republic, they were held in facilities operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which coordinated their deportation.

Authorities reported that a smaller number of undocumented Dominicans were also included on the flight. Upon arrival, the group was received by migration officials and state security agencies, then transferred to a processing center in Haina, San Cristóbal Province for screening.

At the facility, officials review whether the repatriated individuals have any pending legal matters in the Dominican Republic. Those without outstanding cases are released after the verification process.

Repatriation flights from the United States to the Dominican Republic typically take place every Tuesday. Migration data show that more than 500 Dominicans have been deported in the first three months of 2026, reflecting a continuation of regular repatriation operations between both countries.