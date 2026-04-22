Mirador Sur Sensory Park opens to expand accessible public spaces

Santo Domingo.- Banco Popular Dominicano and the National District City Hall inaugurated the Mirador Sur Sensory Park, a new inclusive recreational area designed to improve accessibility and promote social integration in public spaces.

Banco Popular invested RD$5 million in the construction of the 340-square-meter sensory playground, which features equipment aimed at stimulating the senses and supporting interaction for users with different abilities. The project forms part of the bank’s sustainability strategy, aligned with the United Nations’ responsible banking principles and focused on generating measurable social impact.

An additional RD$10 million was allocated to upgrade surrounding areas of Mirador Sur Park. Improvements included the installation of 90 lamps, renovations to the calisthenics and skate zones, new bathrooms, trash bins, and enhanced security through IP cameras.

Christopher Paniagua said the initiative reflects the institution’s commitment to sustainable development and community well-being. Meanwhile, Mayor Carolina Mejía highlighted the project’s contribution to inclusion by creating a safe, accessible environment designed for children with diverse needs.

The new sensory park includes inclusive play structures and aims to serve as a model for accessibility, recreation, and sustainability in urban public spaces.