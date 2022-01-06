Abinader announces additional funds for medicines

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said Thursday that the Health Cabinet allotted RD$1.5 billion more for the purchase of medicines against influenza, flu and the variant of Covid, omicron.

“Yesterday in the Health Cabinet we determined a special item of RD$1.5 billion pesos for medicines, which with the distortion and logistics problems have had problems as you know the private pharmacies and also those 1,500 are for the People’s Pharmacies to have the medicines against also influenza, flu and also by the way the omicron that we are reinforcing with those additional 1,500 million in a special item of medicines,” said the president.

He also refuted hospital stress in the country and that hospitals are less than 30% occupied both in beds, ventilators and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and assured that they have a much larger reserve prepared.

Meanwhile, in the case of absenteeism, it has been established that starting next Monday, military doctors will be in reserve for any special situation, although it was not necessary to use them.

“What I want to say to the Dominican people is that they can trust the Health Cabinet. We are in special situations, but in those situations we have taken the correct measures and that is proven by the favorable statistics we have,” said the head of state.