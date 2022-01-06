Dominican Republic health chief: omicron lasts 5 days

Santo Domingo.-The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, assured that despite the population’s concern about the increases in the level of contagion, attributed to the omicron variant, the recovery is very fast, allowing people to return to work in as little as 5 days, especially if they are vaccinated with at least three doses.

“It’s 5 days, people are feeling practically well on the third day,” said the minister.

Omicron beats delta and establishes itself as the variant of coronavirus with the greatest dominance over the national territory.

According to 554 samples sequenced at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, which were taken between December 20 and 29, 2021, some 496 were found to be the omicron variant.

“This has not been seen in the Dominican Republic and it is good news for us as a country.”