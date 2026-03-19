Google’s big bet on the Dominican Republic — But is the country ready to win?

The submarine cable that will connect the Caribbean country to the United States will be installed via two Google Cloud regions in South Carolina and Virginia. José Alberto Maldonado / LD

By Jonathan Joel Mentor | @jonathanjmentor

When Google announces a new digital hub in the Dominican Republic and the government unveils a national strategy to attract foreign tech investment, the headlines are correct: global attention has arrived.

But headlines are cheap. Results are not.

Let’s be clear: connectivity infrastructure and incentive plans are signals of opportunity — not engines of innovation.

Countries around the world chase announcements. Few convert them into sustainable economic transformation. The real villain in this story isn’t Google or foreign capital. It’s domestic structural complacency: the entrenched habit of celebrating potential without building capacity to realize it.

Infrastructure Isn’t Innovation

Google’s digital hub — connecting the Dominican Republic directly into global data flows with new submarine cables and exchange points — is a strategic asset. Faster, cheaper, and more resilient networks can lower the cost of digital trade, make the country more attractive for cloud‑based enterprises, and, in theory, catalyze new business models.

That’s the possibility.

But here’s the problem: infrastructure is only an enabler. It doesn’t create industry by itself. Without ecosystem readiness — defined by capable human capital, regulatory certainty, investment mechanisms, and a pipeline of scale‑ready firms — this hub risks becoming a “prestigious ornament” rather than a productive engine.

Plans Don’t Produce Outcomes

At the same time, the Dominican government’s new strategy to attract foreign investment into technology sectors — ranging from advanced software to digital health systems — shows political will. But strategy documents alone rarely move markets. They must be paired with execution capacity:

Clear talent development pathways aligned to global tech needs

Regulatory frameworks that reduce uncertainty for investors and founders

Fiscal and legal structures that make long‑term capital deployment feasible

Platforms for cross‑sector collaboration that connect public infrastructure to private enterprise use cases

Without these fundamentals, policy becomes hope dressed in new branding.

The Real Problem: Dominican Republic is Too Conservative on Execution

In many conversations across ministries, chambers of commerce, and investment councils, there’s a pattern: we can discuss the Google hub or the strategy all day. We cannot yet describe a clear plan to operationalize either.

That’s not a criticism — it’s an observation about a common maturity gap in emerging innovation economies.

Global companies invest where markets can absorb and amplify technology, not where infrastructure points exist in isolation. Investors — local or foreign — seek environments where returns are predictable and scalable. Skilled workers follow where opportunities are visible and supported by institutions. None of this is automatic.

A Provocative But Necessary Truth

If Google’s hub is going to be more than a headline, and if the investment strategy is going to attract productive capital rather than rent‑seeking interest, the Dominican Republic need to focus on three critical areas:

Build Capability Before Expecting Capital

Infrastructure is foundational. But without workers trained in cloud, cyber‑security, AI, and data operations, the hub becomes a gated resource with no one qualified to steward it. Here is where I restate the case for the state institutionalizing Digital Nomads. Align Policy with Measurable Outcomes

A strategy is only as good as its metrics. If ministries cannot define clear, measurable goals tied to job creation, export revenue, and startup scale‑up performance within 36 months, foreign investors will quietly adjust expectations downward. Create Investment Frameworks That Work in Practice

Foreign tech players will look for legal certainty, tax clarity, and expedited pathways for cross‑border operations. Attracting capital requires more than incentives — it requires predictable rules of engagement.

These are not abstract ambitions. They are operational imperatives.

A Moment of Truth

Google’s hub and the national investment plan provide a rare alignment of global attention and domestic policy interest. But alignment alone doesn’t produce competitive advantage. Execution does.

The Dominican Republic now faces a choice:

Celebrate the signal, and watch it fade into the noise of unfulfilled tech promises.

Build the capability, governance, and investor confidence necessary to turn the signal into export revenue, high‑value jobs, and sustainable growth.

Most countries talk about being in the game. Few commit to winning it.

This country can win it — but only if leaders stop seeing infrastructure and announcements as outcomes, and start treating them as the beginning of execution.

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Jonathan Joel Mentor is the CEO of Successment and architect of the Digital Nomad Summit™, scaling startups and challenging institutions to evolve. UN World Summit Award Nominee & ADOEXPO National Excellence in Exportation Award Winner www.jonathanjmentor.co | digitalnomadsummit.co