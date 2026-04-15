Heavy rains leave 4 dead and over 30,000 displaced in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- At least four people have died and more than 30,500 have been displaced in the Dominican Republic after days of intense rainfall caused by a trough, according to official reports. The Civil Defense recovered the bodies of a three-year-old boy in Puerto Plata and a 32-year-old man in Santo Domingo, both swept away by river currents. These fatalities add to two previously reported deaths, including a one-year-old girl killed when a wall collapsed during heavy rains.

The Emergency Operations Center reported that more than 6,100 homes have been affected, while over one million people are without access to drinking water and 28 communities remain cut off. Authorities have placed 28 of the country’s 32 provinces on alert due to the ongoing situation.

Weather officials warn that rainfall will persist in the coming hours, following severe flooding earlier this week, particularly in the capital, where a yellow alert remains in effect.