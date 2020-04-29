Gov. pledges aid to vegetable growers as hotels leave void

Santo Domingo.- Presidency Minister Gustavo Montalvo on Tuesday said the Ministry of Agriculture has taken a series of measures to support of vegetable growers who sell their harvests to hotels and restaurants and have suffered due to the crisis.

The also President of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus, said that starting this week, Merca Santo Domingo will receive 25 tons a day of greenhouse vegetables and open field tomatoes, packed in 5-pound bags.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has coordinated with Organizations of Producers of Constanza and Jarabacoa, in La Vega, and of Rancho Arriba, El Pinal and Sabana Larga, in San José de Ocoa, the reception of 10 trucks of cabbage daily, lettuce and beets, also in the Santo Domingo,” Montalvo said in the National Palace.