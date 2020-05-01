Dominican workers mark their day with a ‘pink slip’ in hand

Santo Domingo.- Today May 1 Dominican workers mark their international day amid despair, anguish, with a “pink slip” in hand and the lingering crisis with no end in sight.

Companies that are not authorized to operate in the days of the pandemic have requested the layoff of their employees and others that are operating have taken advantage of this situation to suspend work contracts even for pregnant women.

To date, 50,807 companies have submitted 84,802 requests to suspend employment contracts, affecting 846,549 workers.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor, 765,000 workers have been registered in the Government’s Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE) program, of which 633,715 were approved and 115,439 were rejected.