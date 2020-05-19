Transport unions want piece of US$535.7M aid package

Santo Domingo.- Several public passenger transport unions grouped in Fenatrano and Fenatrapego on Monday demanded that the Government treat them in the same conditions than the other sectors, given the health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic in the Dominican Republic.

During a press conference, the leaders and workers of public passenger transport, stated that before “God and the Constitution of the Republic everyone is equal.”

They condemned the “mistreatment and abandonment” of the Government to that sector in the midst of the coronavirus. “The Government must comply with what it announced, by using some RD$15 billion (US$535.7 million) to support family businesses, small and medium investors and SMEs.”