Thousands affected by electrical failure disrupting Santo Domingo Metro service

Santo Domingo.- An electrical failure disrupted service on Lines 1 and 2 of the Santo Domingo Metro on Monday morning, causing delays, temporary stoppages, and overcrowding at several stations across the capital.

According to passengers, trains were halted for several minutes, affecting the normal flow of service and generating uncertainty among commuters heading to work and school. The General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (DIGESETT) confirmed that both metro lines were temporarily out of service due to the outage and urged users to seek alternative transportation while authorities worked to resolve the issue. Agents were deployed to key intersections to manage traffic and reduce congestion.

Meanwhile, Interior and Police Minister Faride Raful stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether the blackout was caused by a technical failure or another factor. She noted that appropriate measures would be taken if any irregularities are identified.

Service was later restored and is now operating normally. However, the incident caused significant disruption during peak hours, affecting thousands of commuters across Greater Santo Domingo who rely on the metro system for their daily transportation.