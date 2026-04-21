Tourism April 21, 2026 | 9:12 am

Collado launches RD$112M tourism projects in Barahona and Bahoruco

Bahoruco, DR.- Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects in the southern provinces of Barahona and Bahoruco, backed by an investment of RD$112.3 million, aimed at boosting local tourism and improving community spaces.

The main works include the renovation of the Las Marías resort in Neiba, which received RD$71.8 million for upgrades across 4,300 square meters. Improvements feature road access, electrical and lighting systems, water and sanitation infrastructure, pergolas, commercial modules, signage, security facilities, and landscaping to enhance the area’s environmental integration.

Additionally, new tourist boulevards are being developed in the municipalities of El Peñón and Fundación, in Barahona, with investments of RD$18 million and RD$22.5 million, respectively. These projects aim to transform town entrances into attractive public spaces for walking, отдыха, and tourism activities, incorporating sidewalks, gardens, lighting, signage, and urban furniture.

Collado emphasized that these initiatives are part of a broader strategy to drive tourism growth in the southern region, improve infrastructure, and create new opportunities for local communities.
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