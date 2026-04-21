Magín Díaz represents Dominican Republic at 2026 Spring Meetings

Washington, D.C.- Amid global economic uncertainty driven in part by tensions in the Middle East, Dominican Finance and Economy Minister Magín Díaz participated in the 2026 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC, held from April 13 to 18.

During the meetings, Díaz engaged with key international partners, including Ilan Goldfajn of the Inter-American Development Bank, and joined Central Bank Governor Héctor Valdez Albizu in discussions led by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. These sessions focused on global and regional growth projections, as well as fiscal and monetary strategies to address economic challenges.

The minister also met with U.S. officials and financial leaders to strengthen bilateral and institutional ties. Talks included engagements with the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, chaired by French Hill, and with Michael Kaplan to resume technical cooperation programs. Additional meetings with investment banks and credit rating agencies highlighted confidence in the Dominican Republic’s economic management amid external pressures.

The Spring Meetings serve as a key global forum where policymakers, financial institutions, and private sector leaders coordinate strategies to support economic stability, sustainable growth, and development in a complex international environment.