“Botanical Bridges 2026” opens in Santo Domingo to advance biodiversity cooperation

Santo Domingo.- The Dr. Rafael M. Moscoso National Botanical Garden officially opened the international congress “Botanical Bridges 2026,” launching a scientific agenda focused on biodiversity conservation and regional collaboration. The inaugural ceremony, held at Domus Grande, combined cultural performances, institutional remarks, and academic discussions in a setting that highlighted Dominican identity.

During the event, representatives emphasized the importance of cooperation among botanical institutions. Lina Ramírez, from the regional network of botanical gardens, stressed that joint efforts are essential to protect biodiversity and ensure the sustainable use of natural resources. Meanwhile, the garden’s director, Pedro Suárez, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to research and environmental education, noting that the congress coincides with its 50th anniversary.

A tribute was paid to biologist Brígido Peguero, honoring his contributions to the study of Dominican flora. The event also brought together key figures such as First Lady Raquel Arbaje and Environment Minister Paíno Henríquez, along with academics and international delegates. The congress now moves forward as a platform for scientific exchange and the development of partnerships supporting biodiversity and sustainable development.