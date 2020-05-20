Dominican Gov. agencies should buy masks from free zones

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Free Zones Association (Adozona) executive vice president José Manuel Torres, on Wed. proposed that government agencies buy a proportion of the masks from free zone companies, which have had to retool their production lines to manufacture personal protection products.

Torres said that there are a large number of companies in free zones, especially in the textile and footwear subsectors, which, due to the collapse of international demand, are producing masks of excellent quality.

“These companies are currently being affected by the fall in international markets, so by selling personal protection products locally, they would protect the thousands of jobs they created before the pandemic,” Torres told Diario Libre.

He added that Adozona currently has 27 free zone companies registered that make masks and that can supply an important part of the local needs.