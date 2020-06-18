Think tank says nix bill would expand Budget

Santo Domingo.- Regional Center for Sustainable Economic Strategies (CREES) executive vice president Ernesto Selman, said Wed. that the complementary budget submitted by the Government last Saturday in Congress should not be approved.

Selman said the bill prepared lacks transparency, raises doubts about the electoral political moment in which it is presented, among other aspects that should be analyzed.

For the economist, the complementary budget should be based more on the reallocation of resources, to increase the items of the institutions that need it most at this juncture, and not on increasing spending and incurring more debt.

Selman added that with three or four months without budget execution, there was plenty of space to look for savings and make prudent management of public finances.