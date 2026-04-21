Work begins on Colonial City parking facility with RD$950M investment

Santo Domingo.- The National District Mayor Carolina Mejía, along with the Presidency, has launched construction of the José Reyes parking garage in the Colonial City, a project valued at 950 million pesos aimed at easing parking shortages and improving urban mobility in the historic area.

The new facility will replace the existing structure at the corner of José Reyes and El Conde streets and is designed to create a more organized, accessible, and sustainable environment for residents, businesses, and visitors. It will have capacity for around 242 vehicles, including accessible spaces, motorcycle areas, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Planned as a seven-level structure, the project will also include commercial spaces, a rooftop area for lease, and modern technology such as automated access, surveillance systems, elevators, sensor-based lighting, and rainwater harvesting. The parking garage is expected to be completed within 22 months.