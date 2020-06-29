Manager says Punta Catalina power plant at 95% capacity

Santo Domingo.- On Saturday morning both units of the Punta Catalina Power Plant were supplying a total of 715.2MW, according to its general manager Jaime Aristy Escuder.

He said at 7:17am the units were operating at 95.4% of capacity.

Reportedly unit two of Punta Catalina would return to the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI) last Thursday, after being removed to change a part of its filter.

“Punta Catalina is the main source of electricity for the Dominican people,” Aristy tweeted.