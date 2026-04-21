96% of Dominican budget linked to Sustainable Development Goals

Chile.- The Dominican Republic has aligned 96% of its national budget with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to Deputy Minister Martín Francos during a regional sustainable development forum held at ECLAC headquarters in Chile. Speaking on partnerships and public management, he highlighted the country’s economic strength, noting foreign direct investment reached US$5.03 billion, while remittances accounted for over 9% of GDP.

Francos emphasized ongoing institutional reforms, including the implementation of Customs Law 168-21, the “Zero Bureaucracy” initiative, and the Digital Agenda 2030, all aimed at modernizing regulations, improving transparency, and streamlining public services. He also pointed to strengthened accountability through new procurement laws, open data initiatives, and territorial planning policies designed to reduce regional disparities and integrate innovation into government functions.

Additionally, the country is advancing tools such as AI-driven budget tracking aligned with SDGs and a catalog of 23 alternative financing mechanisms to support national development goals. Francos underscored the importance of regional collaboration to address structural challenges like inequality and low productivity, highlighting planning reforms, foresight strategies, and the National Development Strategy as key pillars. The forum, held from April 13 to 16, brought together regional leaders and stakeholders to assess progress and foster cooperation toward the 2030 Agenda.