25,000 jobs at risk, shuttered casinos warn

Santo Domingo.- Representatives of the Dominican of Gambling Casinos Association complained Monday that the authorities maintain that sector without a confirmed date for the restart of its operations, threatening the stability of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Association president David Moniz warned that as time goes by casinos lose the ability to reactivate themselves and indicated that they were the only ones excluded from the gambling sector in phase two, established by the Government to the restart of economic activities.

Moniz said the sector he represents does not have access to bank loans, which puts its survival at risk, the stability of thousands of families and their corresponding tax contribution.