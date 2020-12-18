Dominican Republic receives tourism representatives from Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Santo Domingo, DR

Fourteen representatives of the specialized tourism press, influencers, and travel experts from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria visited the Dominican Republic.

Accompanied by Petra Cruz, Director Europe and Office of Tourism Promotion (OPT) Germany, and in cooperation with Edelweiss Air, the participants confirmed that all health and safety protocols set forth by President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, are being followed.

In a note, the ministry indicates that in addition to the hotel visits, during which the health protocols that are being applied were explained and part of the Responsible Tourism Reactivation Plan, the group enjoyed a varied program of activities.

André Urban, from the travel agency group TSS Touristik, showed his satisfaction with the health protocols in place. “I am delighted to see that long-distance travel works well in this extraordinary time, respecting health measures, it is a great example of this destination.”

The director of the OPT in Germany, Petra Cruz, said she was “happy to have been able to show the participants my beautiful country, especially now, it is important to show that vacations in the Dominican Republic are wonderfully possible with the compliance of the protocols certified by Bureau Veritas contained in the successful “Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan” and that the tourism sector as a whole is doing everything possible to ensure compliance to protect locals and guests,” she said.