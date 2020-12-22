Dominican authorities halt UK flights until Jan. 10

Santo Domingo.- The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) on Monday suspended, with immediate effect, flights between the Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom until next January 10, 2021 as a result of the new strain of COVID-19 that affects the European country.

The decision will not affect aircraft in a state of emergency, cargo and mail flights, technical stops and general and commercial aviation overflights, although they must have prior authorization from the Dominican aeronautical authorities, as indicated by resolution 147-2020 issued by the JAC.

Only aircraft in a state of emergency and general and commercial aviation overflights from the UK will be allowed without the need for prior permission