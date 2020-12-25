This year the sale of chicken meat for Christmas Eve increased

Merchant assured that “people went out to look for their chicken even though the situation is as it is”

Baked chicken meat, a food that is never missing from the menu of the Christmas and New Year festivities, hours before Christmas Eve had a greater demand in businesses in this municipality, compared to last year, although its price was higher.

In a tour made by Diario Libre the afternoon and evening of this Thursday, sellers and buyers expressed that in this December characterized by the COVID-19 pandemic, a whole chicken was sold between RD $ 350 and RD $ 400 (USD $6-$7), which raised the family budget destined for Christmas Eve dinner.

A similar situation was observed with the sale of baked pork, although in this period fewer sellers of this product were observed in puya, in the streets, and commercial streets of Santo Domingo Este. A pound of pork from vendors was offered between RD $ 270 and RD $ 300 (USD $4.65-$5.17).

Consulted in the afternoon, Juan Luis Paulino, administrator of the “La Braza” barbecue, located on the Mella highway, near kilometer nine, said that despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale of baked chicken was good compared to previous years. He considers that although the situation “is as it is,” people went out to look for their chicken.

However, he affirmed that chicken is “extremely expensive” and pork too; but that they were surviving which was the most important thing.

On the tricks to selling a lot at Christmas time and the rest of the year, he indicated that his policy is to make the customer feel good.

“There are clients who come with ten or fifteen pesos less, apart from the good seasoning, one is always aware that way. His twenty-five and fifty pesos are always lowered because the intention is that they also eat,” he expressed with some satisfaction.

In more flattering terms, Pedro Pereyra, owner of the “Carbón y Sabor” business, spoke when he proclaimed that sales were three hundred times better than last year, although we are going through a pandemic.

“We have had a greater flow of customers than last year,” he said.

However, Pereyra attributed the increase in sales to the fact that people knew they had to “lock-up early” because of the curfew and decided to have their parties and activities in their homes, and that is the reason for the flow of people and sales.