Dominican Republic prices climb 0.48% in Dec., ‘within target’

Santo Domingo.-The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) on Thur. said consumer prices climbed 0.48% in December compared to November 2020.

“Iinterannual inflation associated with the analytical series of the new reference base closed the year at 4.63%,” it said in a press release.

“Both the annualized inflation of the reference series and the underlying inflation remain within the target range of 4.0% ± 1.0% established in the Monetary Program.”