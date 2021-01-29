Dominican ports will dispatch goods within 24 hours: Customs

Santo Domingo.- As of June 1, the dispatch of merchandise in the country’s ports will not last more than 24 hours, Customs Director Eduardo Sanz Lovatón announced Thur.

“For us this initiative represents a challenge. We make this announcement holding the hands of God, knowing how difficult it is, but we are determined to achieve it,” he said.

He said the initiative is part of the goal of the Government of President Luis Abinader to make the Dominican Republic a more competitive country and turn it into a world-class regional hub.

“In the execution of the agile delivery measure, the Dominican Government will receive the support of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the official said.