Haiti and the Dominican Republic to reopen airspace on May 1
Santo Domingo.- Delegations from Haiti and the Dominican Republic met on April 17, 2026, at the Codevi Industrial Park along the border to advance discussions on key bilateral priorities. The talks, led by Foreign Ministers Raina Forbin and Roberto Álvarez, build on the 2021 joint declaration signed by Jovenel Moïse and Luis Abinader, which continues to guide relations between both nations.
A key outcome of the meeting was the agreement to reopen airspace between the two countries starting May 1, 2026. This will allow the resumption of flights between Cap-Haïtien International Airport and Dominican airports, aiming to facilitate travel, strengthen economic ties, and improve bilateral connectivity.
The discussions also focused on border security, migration, and trade, with both sides highlighting the importance of cooperation to improve control and stability in the border region. Additionally, the delegations expressed appreciation for international support—particularly from the United Nations—in efforts to restore peace and institutional stability in Haiti.
Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining open dialogue as the primary mechanism to address shared challenges, emphasizing mutual respect, sovereignty, and good neighborly relations.
Bad move.
If things are SO bad in Haiti then why would the do this? What a contradiction! wow