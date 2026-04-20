Haiti and the Dominican Republic to reopen airspace on May 1

A key outcome of the meeting was the agreement to reopen airspace between the two countries starting May 1, 2026. This will allow the resumption of flights between Cap-Haïtien International Airport and Dominican airports, aiming to facilitate travel, strengthen economic ties, and improve bilateral connectivity.

The discussions also focused on border security, migration, and trade, with both sides highlighting the importance of cooperation to improve control and stability in the border region. Additionally, the delegations expressed appreciation for international support—particularly from the United Nations—in efforts to restore peace and institutional stability in Haiti.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining open dialogue as the primary mechanism to address shared challenges, emphasizing mutual respect, sovereignty, and good neighborly relations.