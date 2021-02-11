Lack of fairness hinders mining projects: top official

Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines Minister, Antonio Almonte, revealed Wed. that the main challenge for the Dominican Government is to continue with mining exploitation and that the communities surrounding these companies receive the benefits that those activities produce.

Almonte assured that in moments of economic crisis generated by the pandemic, mining activity has been a fundamental axis for the entry of foreign currency to the country.

He recognized that there is a problem in the matter of mining and it’s that many communities surrounding the exploitation areas haven’t been paid enough directly.