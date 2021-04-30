Gran Paradise Playa Dorada with exclusive VIP Select area

Amhsa Marina Hotels & Resorts is a purely Dominican chain with more than 30 years of experience in the tourism industry that operates under the all-inclusive modality. Amhsa manages the Grand Paradise Playa Dorada hotels in Playa Dorada; Casa Marina Beach & Reef in Sosúa; and Grand Paradise Samaná, in Galeras Samaná. Its most recent development is creating the “Select” brand, a VIP section within its hotels with services aimed at a public seeking greater comfort.

Grand Paradise Playa Dorada

Grand Paradise Playa Dorada is an all-inclusive resort located in the Playa Dorada complex, 20 minutes from Puerto Plata International Airport and 15 minutes from downtown. We have 425 rooms with views of the garden, the sea or the pool, three restaurants, two pools, five bars, a disco, a conference room, and a fun recreational activity program. Grand Paradise Playa Dorada also offers its guests a beautiful and expansive beachfront, the kindness of its staff, and the best gastronomy in the area.

VIP SELECT AREA

For three years, the Amhsa Marina chain has been immersed in remodeling all its properties, which has improved the guest experience and has been reflected in a positive assessment of each of the hotels in the country.

Grand Paradise Playa Dorada has an entire space “Select” is a VIP area, only for adults, within the all-inclusive hotel in the so-called girlfriend of the Atlantic Puerto Plata; it has exclusive attractions for those who stay there, which among other facilities include Private Check-In and Check-Out, priority in reservations for a la carte and unlimited restaurants. In addition, a lounge with premium drinks and waiter services in the private pool and beach area, Wi-Fi service.

The Amhsa Marina chain, complying with the provision of the Dominican government, complies with each of the protocols implemented by the spread of Covid 19, which is why we have limited areas and services according to government mandates among them: they have 50% of the rooms, distance from tables in the restaurant, sanitization of all areas, only the buffet restaurant is operating, a closed nightclub and limited shows, temperature measurement both at check-in and at the entrance of the restaurant, online check-in.