Consul General of the Dominican Republic in Italy promotes tourism and investment for the country

Nelson Carela stressed that he is already scheduling meetings to promote and motivate investment in the Dominican Republic.

The Consul General of the Dominican Republic in Genoa, Italy, Nelson Carela, said that his mission is the defense of Dominicans, as a general line drawn by President Luis Abinader and the promotion of tourism and investments in the country.

Carela said that he is already scheduling meetings to promote and motivate that investment in the Dominican Republic. He pointed out that Italy is one of the leading countries with the highest investment and contributes the most tourists.

“Since July, when we took control of the consulate in Genoa, we have begun a process of relaunching consular services, which had been diminished by the pandemic and the change of command,” the official said.

“We have met with the Italian authorities, including the governor and are pending with the mayor of this area, where there are 7,500 Dominicans registered,” he said.

He also said that he has already held meetings with Dominican associations and business sectors.

Consul General Nelson Carela reported that in the Region of Liguria, whose capital and the most populous city is Genoa, there are two consulates general, one in the city of Milan and the one he represents in Genoa, in addition to five honorary consuls, all headed by Ambassador Tony Raful.

Carela said in an interview with this newspaper that Dominicans in Italy are hardworking, honest people, people of good manners of attitude, and who have had a significant insertion in this European country. For that reason, every day, the doors are opened more to the Dominicans.